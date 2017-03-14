Baseball: Chaminade, Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame win in Mission League openers

The always competitive Mission League began its baseball season on Tuesday with the expected competitive games.

A six-run third inning powered Harvard-Westlake to a 7-5 win over Alemany. Ace pithers Daniel Ritcheson and Jesse Bergin each got hit hard. Loren Franck had three RBIs and RJ Schreck and Drew Bowser had two hits each for Harvard-Westlake. Danny Veloz had three hits and three RBI for Alemany.

Chaminade held on for a 10-9 win over Crespi. Alex Sepulveda and Will Kernochan had three hits each for the Celts. Carter Graham hit two doubles and Reece Weinberg had a three-run double for the Eagles.

Josh Perlmutter and Hunter Greene hit home runs and freshman Lucas Gordon threw six shutout innings in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's 6-1 win over Loyola.

Eastvale Roosevelt improved to 9-0 and won its Big VIII League opener with a 6-2 victory over Corona. Kyle Skipworth had a three-run home run.

Gabriel Gonzalez threw a three-hit shutout in Cathedral's 4-0 win over Rosemead, giving the Phantoms a 7-0 record going into their Del Rey League opener on Friday against Gardena Serra.

Alex Schrier and Chandler Champlain cominbed on a five-hitter in Santa Margarita's 3-0 win over San Clemente. Schrier struck out six in five innings.

Vista Murrieta defeated Esperanza, 7-4. Nick Mosiello had two hits and two RBIs. Joey Hodapp had three RBI.

Los Alamitos defeated Bishop Amat, 6-3. Michael Townsend went three for four with three RBIs. AJ Mayeda added three hits.

Oceanside El Camino defeated Great Oak, 7-1.

Etiwanda defeated Miller, 14-2. Steven Rivas hit for the cycle with a home run, triple, double and single and four RBIs. Chris Jimenez added a triple and double.

St. John Bosco defeated Long Beach Wilson, 12-0. John Beller threw five shutout innings. Nick Morales had a home run.

Narbonne defeated El Camino Real, 2-1. Airan Martinez delivered a two-run double in the seventh and also picked up the save. Bladimir Becelinof struck out four in 6 2/3 innings.

San Fernando defeated Granada Hills, 1-0. Louie Vargas struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings. Steven Villagran had an RBI double with two outs in the sixth.

Village Christian defeated Valley Christian, 12-2. Eric Oseguera pitched five innings to pick up his fourth victory.

Sergio Sandoval had a home run, double and three RBI in Glenn's 7-5 win over Santa Fe.

Mira Costa defeated Culver City, 3-2. Chase Meidroth hit a home run and also doubled.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter