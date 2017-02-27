Baseball: Keeping track of pitches has begun

This past weekend marked the beginning of the new state rule restricting the number of pitches players can throw in a game and required active participation of teams in keeping track of pitch counts.

In the City Section, teams have begun posting pitch counts on MaxPreps.com. Teams are supposed to consult after each half inning to make sure they have the same counts.

Southern Section teams are on their own in keeping track of pitch counts. Harvard-Westlake is using a volleyball counter that will be displayed near its protective screen behind home plate (see above) so everyone knows.

