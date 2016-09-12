Baseball: They're rooting for Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman at Westchester

In 38 years of coaching basketball at Westchester High, Ed Azzam can say that Robert Gsellman will go down as perhaps the best basketball player he coached who also played baseball.

Gsellman, 23, was a 6-foot-4 starter for Westchester's basketball team that lost to Taft in the City Section Division I final in 2011, his senior year. He was drafted in the 13th round by the Mets after going 3-4 with a 1.70 ERA during the baseball season as a pitcher.

He made his major-league debut this season and has been a key contributor, compiling a 3.92 ERA in 20 2/3 innings since being called up in August.

"We're proud of him," Azzam said. "It's great he's made it this far. He had a dream to be a baseball player and is realizing it. Everyone here is watching him on TV as much as we can."

Azzam considered Gsellman a top athlete.

"The thing about Robert is he could have played any sport," he said. "His best sport was probably soccer. He could have played football. He had a great arm. He's one of those guys who enjoyed playing multiple sports."

So if the Mets ever need someone to play in a charity basketball game, Gsellman is the man, and he might even dunk, too.

