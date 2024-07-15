MLB draft Day 2: Three McLain brothers in pro baseball after Nick is selected in third round

The McLain brothers Sean, left, Nick and Matt played for Beckman High in 2018. All three will be playing pro ball this summer after Nick was drafted in the third round on Monday.

Beckman High in Irvine once had three McLain brothers playing on the baseball team in 2018.

Now all three will be in pro baseball after the youngest, Nick, an outfielder at Arizona State, was taken in the third round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

He’ll join oldest brother Matt, a former first-round draft choice and infielder with the Cincinnati Reds, and middle brother Sean, an infielder in the Dodgers organization.

“It’s pretty unique,” Beckman coach Kevin Lavalle said. “You never know, but I would have put money down five or six years ago that this was going to happen. Hopefully in a couple of years, they’re all healthy and playing in the big leagues.

“The dedication part is the thing people don’t see. The McLains were athletes the first day they stepped foot on campus. Nothing is guaranteed, but they definitely took the necessary steps to get to this point.”

Rounds three through 10 of the 20-round draft took place on Monday, with the remaining rounds set for Tuesday.

Former JSerra High and Kansas pitcher Hunter Cranton was selected in the third round by the Seattle Mariners at No. 91 overall.

Other third-round selections were: former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High and Loyola Marymount catcher Khadim Diaw by the Minnestoa Twins (No. 96), former Foothill High and USC outfielder Austin Overn by the Baltimore Orioles at (No. 97); former Mira Costa High and Louisiana State pitcher Thatcher Hurd by the New York Yankees (No. 89). Overn used to play receiver in high school and also ran a 10.45-second 100 meters. He’s been playing in the Cape Cod League this summer.

In the fifth round, outfielder Caden Kendle from Marina High and UC Irvine was selected by the Twins (159) and catcher Nick Montgomery from Cypress High was chosen by the Atlanta Braves at (No. 161).

In the sixth round, the Detroit Tigers took pitcher Woody Hadeen from Temecula Valley High and UC Irvine (No. 176). In the seventh round, former Crossroads High and UC Irvine outfielder Myles Smith was chosen by the Reds (No. 209). In the eighth round, former JSerra High and UCLA pitcher Luke Jewett was selected by the Colorado Rockies (No. 228).

In the ninth round, former Maranatha High and Loyola Marymount pitcher Owen Hackman went to the Braves (No. 281). In the 10th round, former Chaminade High and San Diego third baseman Jack Costello was selected by the San Diego Padres (No. 300), former Harvard-Westlake High third baseman Michael Snyder was chosen by the Mariners (No. 304) and pitcher Christian Rodriguez from Orange Lutheran High and Cal State Fullerton was taken by the Orioles (No. 309).