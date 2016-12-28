Boys' basketball: Damien, Roosevelt, Mater Dei, Centennial reach tourney semifinals

The semifinals are set for the Classic at Damien on Thursday night. It will be Damien taking on Eastvale Roosevelt at 7 p.m., followed by Mater Dei facing Corona Centennial at 8:30 p.m. in the Gold Division.

In Tuesday's quarterfinals, Damien (13-0) advanced with a 71-63 win over Long Beach Poly. Cameron Shelton scored 23 points. Roosevelt knocked off St. John Bosco, 74-65. Matt Mitchell scored 29 points. JJ Watson had 27 for the Braves.

Mater Dei (13-1) overcame an early deficit before defeating Birmingham, 74-67. Michael Wang scored 19 points for the Monarchs and Justice Sueing had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Devante Doutrive led Birmingham with 27 points.

Centennial defeated Etiwanda, 77-63, behind Jalen Hill, who scored 24 points. Kessler Edwards had 22 points for Etiwanda and Miles Oliver 20. Etiwanda Coach Dave Kleckner was ejected after receiving two technicals.

Los Altos (10-0) held off Rancho Cucamonga, 77-76, in a Silver Division quarterfinal. Jarod Lucas had 32 points. Jordan Ramirez made a three with 10 seconds left. Taft defeated Claremont, 61-54. Abdurrahman Zaid had 23 points. Vista defeated Windward, 64-58, despite 31 points from Jules Bernard.

Taft will play Dominguez at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Los Altos will play Vista at 4 p.m.

La Salle defeated West Covina, 89-86. Darius Henderson and AJ Konian had 25 points each.

In Damien tournament consolation games, Rip Economou scored 22 points to help Santa Monica defeat Crespi, 71-69, in overtime. Sophomore Kyle Owens, who made a three to send the game into overtime, had 24 points for Crespi.

Alemany defeated Las Vegas Centennial, 74-69, in overtime. DJ McDonald finished with 25 points. Brandon Davis had 18 and Earnie Sears 15. Riley Battin scored 30 points in Oak Park's 67-49 win over Lynwood. Wes and Clark Slajchert added 14 and 11 points.

Rancho Christian defeated Moreau Catholic, 66-63.

In San Diego, Fairfax, which had played only five games this season _ all wins _ lost to Torrey Pines, 64-51. Ethan Anderson scored 18 points and Jamal Hartwell 13. Jacob Gilliam led Torrey Pines with 25 points.

Orange Lutheran defeated San Diego Cathedral, 64-57. Chris Williams scored 22 points. Crenshaw defeated AB Miller, 71-39. Chris Kendrick had 19 points.

Heritage Christian (10-1) knocked off St. Augustine, 86-80. Juhwan Harris-Dyson had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Daniels added 20 points and nine assists. It's a huge win for Heritage Christian. St. Augustine won the Santa Margarita tourney last week.

Campbell Hall defeated Nevada Carson, 70-61. Mike Meadows had 22 points and Luis Osorio 19.

In Rancho Mirage, Chino Hills (13-0) cruised to its 48th consecutive win with a 92-57 win over Oregon Franklin. LaMelo Ball had 27 points and Onyeka Okongwu added 20. Woodcreak defeated Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 54-47, and will face Chino Hills.

Simi Valley defeated Rancho Mirage, 91-65. Max Edwards had 38 points. Viewpoint defeated Sacramento Adventist Academy, 52-46. Michael Okparaocha had 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Westlake defeated Bishop Diego, 86-44, with Drew Brackens scoring 21 points and getting 12 rebounds. Charles Neal led Rancho Mirage (10-2) with 27 points.

Crossroads defeated Nevada Desert Pines, 38-33. Jacob Ray had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 30 points in Pasadena's 71-63 win over Chaminade. KJ Martin had 17 points for Chaminade. Washington Prep defeated Dorsey, 79-68. El Camino Real defeated Inglewood, 66-54. Troy Biglow scored 26 points. Dayquan Williams scored 22 points in Sylmar's 69-65 win over Keppel.

Bishop Montgomery received 39 points from Ethan Thompson in an 88-38 win over Bernstein. Maranatha defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 60-47. Narbonne defeated Van Nuys, 78-63.

In Hawaii, Santa Margarita defeated Kamehameha, 77-35.

In Oregon, No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon defeated Century, 98-48. Adam Seiko had 26 points.

St. Francis defeated Bassett, 117-50. Joey Walsh finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Shin and Kevin House added 16 points apiece. Central City defeated Monrovia, 60-59. Boe Nguidol had 26 points and 17 rebounds. Christian Finney added 18 points.

In the Orange County Classic, La Mirada defeated Valley Christian, 83-55, and will play Esperanza on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. at Hope University. Esperanza defeated Great Oak, 73-48. Kezie Okpala had 34 points.

In the Bay Area, Loyola defeated Sacramento Jesuit, 66-60. Kevin Johnson had 17 points.

In Santa Barbara, Flintridge Prep lost to Coast Union, 40-39. Kendall Kikkawa had 18 points for Flintridge.

Oxnard is 12-3 after a 56-39 win over Agoura in the Ventura tournament. Brycen Wight had 26 points. Camarillo defeated Arleta, 88-33. Jaime Jaquez had 28 points.

In the San Pedro tournament, Peninsula defeated Banning, 73-22. Jordan Gazdik had 17 points.

Oaks Christian defeated St. Paul, 54-51, in the San Gabriel tournament. Jordan Jones finished with 21 points.

