Prep basketball roundup: Damien wins Baseline League championship

Damien’s Nate Garcia scored 28 points in a win over Etiwanda on Thursday night.

The Baseline League title in high school basketball came down to a championship game Thursday night between Etiwanda and host Damien. And the difference turned out to be 7-foot center Nate Garcia of Damien.

He scored 28 points to help the Spartans (24-4, 9-1) defeat Etiwanda 61-49 to win the Baseline League title. Etiwanda dropped to 23-5 and 8-2. The win avenged Damien’s loss to Etiwanda earlier this season. Both schools are likely bound for the Division 1 playoffs. Amare Campbell scored 22 points for Etiwanda.

THE DAMIEN SPARTANS ARE BASELINE LEAGUE CHAMPIONS🔰 The Spartans finish the regular season 24-4 headed into Playoff Selections Sunday! GO SPARTANS!🔰 pic.twitter.com/WfKey99gLX — Damien Basketball (@DamienBasketba1) February 2, 2024

Los Alamitos 80, Edison 59: The Griffins (23-5) won the Surf League championship. Liam Gray scored 18 points.

St. John Bosco 87, Orange Lutheran 59: The Braves (23-5, 7-2) claimed second place in the Trinity League. Brandon McCoy finished with 27 points in the win.

Mater Dei 73, Santa Margarita 59: The Monarchs (26-2) won the Trinity League title. Brandon Benjamin had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Luke Barnett made five threes and finished with 17 points for Mater Dei, which won its 42nd league title in coach Gary McKnight’s 42 seasons.

JSerra 76, Servite 47: Aidan Fowler scored 20 points for the Lions.

Simi Valley 63, Royal 38: Ryder Mjoen finished with 23 points for Simi Valley.

Shalhevet 55, Price 50: Aiden Bitran scored 20 points and Sam Jacobson 15 as Shalhevet won the Mulholland League title.

Crescenta Valley 60, Arcadia 48: The Falcons pulled into a tie for second place in the Pacific League. Derek Najarian had 21 points and Vaughn Zargarian added 20 points for Crescenta Valley.

Oaks Christian 73, Westlake 67: The Lions pulled out a triple overtime win, forcing a three-way tie for first place in the Marmonte League among Oaks Christian, Westlake and Thousand Oaks. Austin Maziasz had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Westlake.

Crean Lutheran 65, Tustin 49: Kaden Bailey scored 19 points for Crean Lutheran.

Redondo Union 64, Mira Costa 50: The Sea Hawks finished unbeaten in the Bay League. SJ Madison had 15 points. James Reach led Mira Costa with 13 points.

Oak Park 49, Camarillo 45: The Eagles won the Coastal Canyon League title behind Seshsha Henderson, who scored 21 points. Steven Melina added 17 points.

Foothill 69, Anaheim Canyon 58: Travis Paleo scored 23 points and Mansur McClain added 22 points to help Foothill win the Crestview League championship.

