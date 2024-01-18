Prep basketball roundup: Etiwanda defeats Damien to take first in Baseline League

In a battle for first place in the Baseline League, Etiwanda made clutch three-point shots while relying on its man-to-man defense to knock off Damien 49-39 on its home court Thursday night.

Christian Harris made four threes and had 18 points for the Eagles (19-3, 5-0). Zion Booker connected on back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter to halt a Damien comeback bid. The Spartans (18-4, 4-1) closed to within one point after trailing in double figures in the second half. That’s when Booker made his threes.

Etiwanda refused to double team Damien 7-foot center Nate Garcia, and that allowed the Eagles to make sure Damien’s other players couldn’t get open outside shots. And Etiwanda made enough outside shots against Damien’s zone defense to lead much of the game. Garcia finished with 17 points.

Rancho Cucamonga 63, Upland 60: Diego Murguia had 17 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Grant 78, Verdugo Hills 70: Omree Bentov scored 20 points, making five threes, and Will Overton had 10 points for Grant.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 83, Harvard-Westlake 43: The Trailblazers (21-1, 6-0) continued their domination of the Mission League. Jerzy Robinson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds, Izela Arenas had 22 points and Mackenly Randolph added 19 points and 20 rebounds.

