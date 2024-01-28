The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 9 of the 2023-24 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. SIERRA CANYON (24-1); Justin Pippen has been playing great for surging Trailblazers; 3
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-3); Wolverines are on revenge tour this week in Mission League tourney; 4
3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (25-1); Knights couldn’t hold on to 17-point lead in loss to Sierra Canyon; 1
4. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (25-2); Rematch with Corona Centennial is looming this week; 5
5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (24-2); Monarchs host St. John Bosco on Tuesday for league title; 2
6. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-4); Sophomore Brandon McCoy continues to raise his game; 6
7. JSERRA (22-4); Breakthrough win over Mater Dei was program’s first against Monarchs; 9
8. WINDWARD (23-3); Gold Coast League showdown with Campbell Hall on Wednesday; 7
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (19-9); Who wants to play the Huskies in the Open Division playoffs?; 8
10. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (20-5); 8-0 in the always tough Del Rey League; 10
11. DAMIEN (22-4); Spartans get Etiwanda at home on Thursday; 12
12. LA MIRADA (19-7); Gateway League champs; 13
13. ETIWANDA (22-4); Tied with Damien for first place in Baseline League; 11
14. REDONDO UNION (20-4); Running away with Bay League title; 15
15. LOS ALAMITOS (21-5); Only losses are to top teams; 16
16. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (19-8); Seven-game winning streak; 23
17. SANTA MARGARITA (17-8); Big game with JSerra on Tuesday; 17
18. CRESPI (21-6); Freshman Isaiah Barnes is coming on strong; 18
19. FOOTHILL (18-8); 5-0 in the Crestview League; 19
20. PASADENA (22-3); Face Arcadia on Tuesday for Pacific League title; 20
21. RANCHO VERDE (23-3); Face Rancho Christian on Monday; 21
22. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (16-8); On nine-game winning streak; 22
23. NEWPORT BEACH PACIFICA CHRISTIAN (17-10); EJ Spillman averaging 14.2 points; 25
24. CAMPBELL HALL (11-14); Vikings could be dangerous in 2AA playoffs; NR
25. CYPRESS (20-5); Winner of nine straight games; NR
