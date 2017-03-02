Boys' basketball: Andre Chevalier is assuming head coach role in state playoffs for Sierra Canyon

Ty Nichols, the basketball coach at Sierra Canyon, said Thursday he is having assistant coach Andre Chevalier assume many of the duties of head coach for the upcoming state playoffs in a strategic decision to give his players a fresh voice.

Nichols said he is still the head coach and intends to remain head coach but wanted to give his team another voice for the playoffs after the team was upset in last week's Southern Section Open Division semifinals.

"I've decided to bring a freshness to the last half of the playoffs," he said. "I want the kids to hear a different voice, a different style. I'm still the head coach, still in charge but will ask him to lead. It's a calculated decision to win more games. This is my decision as head coach to try to help my team win."

Sierra Canyon is 27-2 and was seeded No. 1 in the Open Division playoffs until being beaten by Bishop Montgomery. The Trailblazers are expected to be the No. 3 seed for the Southern California Regional Open Division playoffs.

Chevalier, a former head coach at Reseda Cleveland, has been active during games. Now he's expected to take on an even bigger role at practice and games.

"I'm still going to do everything I normally do, but right now in practice, they're getting a different style," Nichols said.

