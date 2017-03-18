Boys' basketball: Matt Mitchell's 35 points helps Roosevelt get past Centennial for a fifth time

There was no "fifth time is a charm" for Corona Centennial on Saturday in the Southern California Division I regional final against Eastvale Roosevelt.

The Huskies were 0-4 against Roosevelt, and much of it had to do with Matt Mitchell. Mitchell rose up once again to sink Centennial, scoring 35 points and setting a regional record by making 17 of 18 free throws in a 68-65 victory at The Pyramid.

"I will be at Roosevelt's graduation to see Matt Mitchell graduate," Centennial Coach Josh Giles said. "He's killed us in all five games."

Centennial was within two points of Roosevelt and called a timeout with 1:13 left. But Mitchell twice intercepted passes, scoring once on a dunk and making two free throws the other time. He scored 15 points in fourth quarter and was close to automatic from the line.

"I've been trained to breathe and be calm and my teammates trust me," said Mitchell, who has signed with Cal State Fullerton.

Roosevelt will play in Friday's 8 p.m. Division I final at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento against Union City James Logan.

Coach Stephen Singleton received 17 points from Jemarl Baker. Jalen Hill had 19 points for Centennial.

"A lot of people say it's hard to beat a team five times, but it's hard to beat a team that's already beaten you four times," Singleton said. "We know everything about them and they know everything about us. That's why each and every game got closer."

