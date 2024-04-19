Prep baseball roundup: Corona clinches Big VIII League championship

Corona’s Ethan Schiefelbein threw a shutout in a 2-0 victory over Corona Centennial on Friday.

Corona High’s baseball team did what it was supposed to do Friday — clinch the Big VIII League championship with a 2-0 win over Corona Centennial, completing a three-game sweep of the Huskies.

Ethan Schiefelbein, tuning up for the pressure of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, gave up five hits, struck out four and walked one.

Corona is 22-2 overall, 12-0 in league and expected to be the No. 1 seed for the Division 1 playoffs when pairings are announced a week from Monday.

Eastvale Roosevelt 6, Norco 3: Chase Pulido’s three-run home run in the fifth inning powered the Mustangs to victory.

Corona Santiago 6, King 1: Barrett Ronson homered and had three RBIs for Santiago.

Hart 5, West Ranch 3: The Indians pulled into a first-place tie in the Foothill League. Ryan De La Maza finished with three hits.

Birmingham 6, Cleveland 0: Isaac Monterrubio gave up one hit in 4 2/3 innings and Allen Olmos finished up with 2 1/3 scoreless innings to help Birmingham stay unbeaten in the West Valley League. Christian Woods had three hits.

Granada Hills 11, El Camino Real 3: Two-run singles by Jack Donohoe, Easton Hawk and John Barnett sparked the Highlanders.

Taft 8, Chatsworth 6: Dylan Sidell contributed three hits for the Toreadors.

Sierra Canyon 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: The Trailblazers rallied to beat the Knights and stay in contention for third place in the Mission League.

Bishop Alemany 5, Chaminade 1: Jayden Lusk had four RBIs, including a home run, to lead Alemany.

Harvard-Westlake 10, Loyola 8: Bryce Rainer finished a big week of hitting against the Cubs by collecting a home run, double, single and three RBIs. James Dell’Amico homered for Loyola.

St. Francis 4, Crespi 3: The Golden Knights prevailed in nine innings. Jordan Viramontes had three hits and three RBIs and Holden Deitch homered for St. Francis.

Aliso Niguel 2, San Clemente 1: Brandon Tatch struck out five in six innings for Aliso Niguel.

Beckman 7, Woodbridge 1: Zach Ireland had a two-run double to help Beckman complete a three-game sweep of Woodbridge.

Camarillo 6, Royal 1: Boston Bateman and Tommy Goodin each had home runs for Camarillo.

Cypress 8, Crean Lutheran 0: John Short finished with three hits and Aiden Franco threw five shutout innings for Cypress.

Foothill 7, Villa Park 2: Brian Harbour struck out seven in six innings and also contributed a double and a triple for Foothill. Garrett Davidson had a solo home run for Foothill.

Huntington Beach 16, Edison 3: A 13-run second inning got the Oilers rolling. John Petrie had a grand slam.

Fountain Valley 3, Los Alamitos 0: Cayden Bonura struck out nine, walked none and threw a two-hit shutout.

Oaks Christian 14, Calabasas 7: Chris Tampoya finished with three hits and five RBIs to lead Oaks Christian.

Santa Margarita 6, Servite 3: Carter Enoch had the big hit, a three-run triple, for Santa Margarita.