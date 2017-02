Boys' basketball: Saturday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Championship quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Damien at #1 Sierra Canyon

#4 Bishop Montgomery at Santa Margarita

Eastvale Roosevelt at #3 Mater Dei

#2 Chino Hills at Long Beach Poly

Consolation second round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Corona Centennial at Heritage Christian

Esperanza at Oak Park

Crossroads at Redondo

Alemany at JSerra

Notes: Championship semifinals, Feb. 24, 7 and 8:30 p.m. at USC; consolation quarterfinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.; consolation semifinals, Feb. 28/Mar. 1; consolation finals, Mar. 2/3 at home sites. Championship, March 4 at Honda Center.

DIVISION 1AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos at #1 Etiwanda

Calabasas at Rancho Verde

#3 Santa Monica at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Maranatha at Tahquitz

DIVISION 1A

Second round, Saturday

Mayfair 86, Redlands East Valley 63

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Harvard-Westlake at King

#4 La Canada at Loyola

Mayfair at Peninsula

#2 Pasadena at Corona del Mar

DIVISION 2AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Colony at Santa Maria St. Joseph

Buena Park at #4 Cajon

Mission Prep at #3 Villa Park

Highland at #2 Windward

DIVISION 2A

Second round, Saturday

Dos Pueblos 73, Saugus 63 (OT)

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

La Salle at #1 Oxnard

#4 Vista Murrieta at Leuzinger

Aliso Niguel at Rancho Christian

Dos Pueblos at #2 Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 3AA

Second round, Saturday

La Serna 66, San Gabriel Academy 61

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo at North Torrance

#4 La Serna at Brentwood

Schurr at #3 Rancho Mirage

#2 Crean Lutheran at Burbank

DIVISION 3A

Second round, Saturday

St. Anthony 65, Atascadero 43

Lompoc Cabrillo 71, Paraclete 56

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Temescal Canyon at #1 Hesperia

Twentynine Palms at #4 Adelanto

San Bernardino at #3 St. Anthony

#2 St. Paul at Lompoc Cabrillo

DIVISION 4AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

San Marino at #1 West Torrance

Rowland at Segerstrom

#3 Woodcrest Christian at Hillcrest

Jurupa Valley at #2 Blair

DIVISION 4A

Second round, Saturday

Milken 58, Salesian 53

Santa Ynez 51, St. Margaret's 41

Pasadena Poly 69, Bishop Diego 57

Mary Star 46, Ridgecrest Burroughs 43

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Heritage at #1 Riverside Notre Dame

Santa Ynez at Milken

Pasadena Poly at #3 Shalhevet

Mary Star at #2 Pacific

DIVISION 5AA

First round, Saturday

Valley Torah 64, Pasadena Marshall 58

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Rolling Hills Prep at Santa Clarita Christian

Burbank Providence at #4 Hesperia Christian

#3 Holy Martyrs at Pacific Hills

Mountain View at #2 Valley Torah

DIVISION 5A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Faith Baptist at #1 Coast Union

#4 Sherman Indian at Pasadena AGBU

Santa Barbara Providence at #3 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

#2 Apple Valley Christian at Canoga Park AGBU

DIVISION 6

Second round, Saturday

Lancaster Desert Christian 92, Cuyama Valley 47

Cate 90, Mesa Grande Academy 49

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Desert Christian vs. #1 Carnegie vs Loma Linda Academy

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #4 Upland Christian

Vasquez at #3 Foothill Tech

#2 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Cate

Notes: Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m. Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.