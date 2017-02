DIVISION III

First round, Thursday

Angelou 50, Animo de la Hoya 49

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Animo Venice at #1 Van Nuys

#12 Torres at #4 Monroe

#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 Roybal

#10 Angelou at #2 Sotomayor

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. at TBA. Championship, Mar. 2, 7 p.m. at TBA.