Baseball: West Ranch's Camacho twins are serving notice

One day, West Ranch might have to hold a parade to celebrate the accomplishments of the Camacho twins. And also hold a competition to see who can identify Jovan and who can identify Ryan.

Luckily for West Ranch baseball Coach Casey Burrill, he knows which one by their uniform number. Ryan is No. 13, Jovan No. 8. They play right field and center field, respectively. They’re batting No. 2 and No. 1 in the lineup and killing the ball this winter.

On Saturday in winter games against Riverside King and Great Oak, they combined for 10 hits, including three doubles and a triple.

They’re also all-league cornerbacks for the football team and only sophomores.

So say hello to them walking around campus. But don’t ask who’s Jovan and who’s Ryan. As identical twins, they’ll be happy to be the other, as long as homework isn’t involved.