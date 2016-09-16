Varsity Times Insider
Dymally cancels its football season

Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Dymally has canceled its football season because of lack of eligible players, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.

The third-year varsity program won the Metro League title last season, then fired its coach. The school had trouble clearing enough players for this season.

The team never played in a game this season, forfeiting against Pasadena Poly and Manual Arts.

It leaves the Metro League with only three teams _ View Park, New Designs Watts and Mendez.

