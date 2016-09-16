Dymally cancels its football season

Los Angeles Dymally has canceled its football season because of lack of eligible players, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.

The third-year varsity program won the Metro League title last season, then fired its coach. The school had trouble clearing enough players for this season.

The team never played in a game this season, forfeiting against Pasadena Poly and Manual Arts.

It leaves the Metro League with only three teams _ View Park, New Designs Watts and Mendez.

