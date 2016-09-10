Football: Dymally is on the verge of having its season canceled

Los Angeles Dymally forfeited its scheduled game against Pasadena Poly on Friday, and the season will be canceled if the school can't play its scheduled game against Manual Arts next week, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.

The third-year football program has had a problem getting players to participate, Aguirre said.

Dymally's head coach, Miguel Padilla, hired last May, said he resigned two weeks ago when he had only five players out for practice.

Dymally was scheduled to play Washington in its opener but asked to switch the game to later in the season. Former Dymally Coach Juan McDavid is on the Washington staff. McDavid won the Metro League last season at Dymally.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter