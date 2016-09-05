Football: Gardena Serra, at 0-3, isn't panicking

Starting a football season 0-3 is not part of the Gardena Serra DNA.

"How am I doing? Not well," Coach Scott Altenberg said. "It's one of those things we've played good teams."

Struggles on third down and an inability to score touchdowns in the red zone have helped lead to losses to Arizona Saguero, Narbonne and New Jersey St. Joseph.

Altenberg is still confident his young team is capable of turning the corner. Next up is a game on Friday against Dorsey, followed by a bye week, then a criticial Mission League opener on television against Chaminade on Sept. 23.

Last week, Serra had the ball six times inside the 30 and scored only one touchdown. The defense played much better.

"It's frustrating," Altenberg said. "It's one of those things we're better than our record shows."

Of course, if only Altenberg could borrow for one game one of his many former players performing at the collegiate and NFL level . . .

"We'll see if we can sneak in Adoree' Jackson and give him No. 34," he said. "Or maybe Roberts Woods."

