A look at this week’s top high school football games:

THURSDAY

Crenshaw (0-0) at Gardena (1-0), 4 p.m.

It’s season No. 37 for Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett, who continues to move forward even though the school’s enrollment is at 549. The Cougars needed more time to get their roster past 20 players. They face a tough task against defending Marine League champion Gardena, which beat Crespi 14-7 last week. The pick: Gardena.

FRIDAY

Oaks Christian (1-0) at Sierra Canyon (1-1), 7 p.m.

This is a big game if either wants to play in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. It’s two schools with outstanding defensive lines. Sierra Canyon’s offense didn’t function well last week in a 35-7 loss to JSerra. Oaks Christian’s played well in the first half of a 24-17 win over Chaminade. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Laguna Beach (1-0) at Santa Monica (1-0), 7 p.m.

If you want to see two future college quarterbacks, this is the game to attend. Laguna Beach senior Jackson Kollock is committed to Minnesota. Wyatt Brown of Santa Monica is a 16-year-old junior with improving talent. The pick: Santa Monica.