Tackling is the name of the game as far as senior linebacker Winston Anawalt of Loyola is concerned.

He was the team's leading tackler a year ago and has picked up where he left off.

He had 12 tackles and one forced fumble in the Cubs' season-opening win over Highland last week.

Next up for the Cubs is a Friday road game against Santa Margarita.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter