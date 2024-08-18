Leuzinger linebacker Samu Moala follows the Samoan way

Seventh in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Samu Moala, Leuzinger linebacker.

Looking at 6-foot-4, 230-pound Samu Moala with his helmet off as his long black hair covers half his face, you begin to understand how much his Samoan culture influences him physically and emotionally.

“You take pride in it because there’s not a lot of us in the world,” he said. “We’re tough, we’re smart, we’re very family-oriented. Respect goes a long way in our culture and religion. You always have to earn it, you always have to show it.”

Moala fits the portrait of someone who receives great respect whenever he’s on a football field. Entering his junior season playing linebacker for Leuzinger High, Moala has the physicality and versatility to interest schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, UCLA and USC.

Moala has discussed re-classifying and becoming a member of the class of 2025, so that’s one reason this season will have added importance as he tries to show improvement in strength and instincts under first-year coach Jason Miller.

“His real strength is coming off the edge and blitzing,” Miller said. “He closes on a quarterback like a missile closing in on a target.”

There’s lots of maturity and understanding from Moala about possibilities and opportunities in the future. He has an older brother who was considered a top player, but things didn’t work out. Moala said he learned valuable lessons.

“I learned from his mistakes. It’s free knowledge,” he said.

Moala has generated attention as a freshman when he recorded 14 tackles against Long Beach Poly in the third game of the season.

His style of play is based on confidence, intimidation and experience. He has been playing football since he was a 3-year-old going up against 5-year-olds.

“I feel what makes me the player I am is my confidence,” he said. “I feel no matter where I am — I could be in Georgia, I could be in Texas, I could be in Florida — I feel I am the best player on the field. I feel that’s what makes me different.”

Moala said the last game of his freshman season, when Leuzinger lost 22-21 in the playoff semifinals to Etiwanda, made a huge impact on him. The seniors had taken him under their wing. He saw tears in their eyes after coming up short. He was observing and remembering.

“It taught me to not take things for granted,” he said. “There were a couple players who never played football again. It taught me to leave it on the field every practice, every play, every lift to have no regrets.”

Hitting is what Moala likes best, which is why he enjoys being on the kickoff team. Those early plays of a game help establish his aggressiveness and fuel his adrenaline rush.

He has two sisters who play rugby, so understand this is a family that enjoys physical contact.

While college recruiters continue to seek him out, he wants to make sure when he’s ready to decide, it will be a final decision.

“I want to be a man of my word,” he said.

Call it the Samoan way.

Monday: Steven Perez, Banning defensive back

Linebackers to watch

LaVar Arrington Jr.; Charter Oak; 6-3; 215; Sr.; Penn State commit is physical specimen

Madden Faraimo; JSerra; 6-3; 230; Sr.; A fabulous defensive player

Mark Iheanachor; Narbonne; 6-3; 225; Sr.; Four-year standout is Southern Methodist commit

Noah Karim Mikhail; Bonita; 6-3; 225; Sr.; Four-year starter is Texas A&M commit who does everything

Samu Moala; Leuzinger; 6-4; 230; Jr.; He plays with relentless passion to succeed

Tristan Phillips; Ventura; 6-4; 215; Jr.; Athletic, versatile player and big-time hitter

Weston Port; San Juan Hills; 6-2; 225; Sr.; UCLA commit is four-year starter

Abduall Sanders Jr;, Mater Dei; 6-1; 225; Sr.; Alabama commit makes plays all over field

Matai Tagoa’i; San Clemente; 6-4; 190; Sr.; USC commit is imposing tackler

Nasir Wyatt; Mater Dei; 6-3; 215; Sr.; Oregon commit is feared for sacks