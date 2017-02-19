Girls' basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Fairfax 66, Legacy 53

Granada Hills 65, Eagle Rock 42

El Camino Real 56, Carson 39

Palisades 78, Narbonne 27

Semifinals, Feb. 25, 2 and 4 p.m. at Roybal

#4 Granada Hills at #1 Fairfax

#3 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades

Consolation quarterfinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

#8 Legacy at #5 Eagle Rock

#7 Narbonne at #6 Carson

Notes: Championship, Mar. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Semifinals, Mar. 1, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 3, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Los Angeles University at #1 Westchester

#13 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Sylmar

#11 North Hollywood at #3 Birmingham

#7 Garfield at #2 Venice

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 Arleta

#5 King/Drew, bye

#6 Dorsey at #3 Cleveland

#7 Crenshaw at #2 San Fernando

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, times and site TBA. Championship, Mar. 3, 6 p.m. at Roybal.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Middle College at #1 Los Angeles Wilson

#13 Hawkins at #12 Animo Robinson

#6 Sotomayor at #3 Torres

#10 Gardena at #2 Panorama

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, times and site TBA. Championship, Mar. 2, 5 p.m. at TBA.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Santee at #1 Gertz-Ressler

#13 Contreras at #5 Reseda

#11 Rivera at #3 Vaughn

#10 Angelou at #2 West Adams

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championship, Mar. 1, 5 p.m. at TBA.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Academia Avance at #1 Valor

#5 Lakeview at #4 Maywood

#6 New West at #3 Triumph

#7 Animo Venice at #2 Aspire Ollin

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championship, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. at TBA.