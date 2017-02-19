Girls' basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Fairfax 66, Legacy 53
Granada Hills 65, Eagle Rock 42
El Camino Real 56, Carson 39
Palisades 78, Narbonne 27
Semifinals, Feb. 25, 2 and 4 p.m. at Roybal
#4 Granada Hills at #1 Fairfax
#3 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades
Consolation quarterfinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
#8 Legacy at #5 Eagle Rock
#7 Narbonne at #6 Carson
Notes: Championship, Mar. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Semifinals, Mar. 1, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 3, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Los Angeles University at #1 Westchester
#13 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Sylmar
#11 North Hollywood at #3 Birmingham
#7 Garfield at #2 Venice
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 Arleta
#5 King/Drew, bye
#6 Dorsey at #3 Cleveland
#7 Crenshaw at #2 San Fernando
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, times and site TBA. Championship, Mar. 3, 6 p.m. at Roybal.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Middle College at #1 Los Angeles Wilson
#13 Hawkins at #12 Animo Robinson
#6 Sotomayor at #3 Torres
#10 Gardena at #2 Panorama
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, times and site TBA. Championship, Mar. 2, 5 p.m. at TBA.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Santee at #1 Gertz-Ressler
#13 Contreras at #5 Reseda
#11 Rivera at #3 Vaughn
#10 Angelou at #2 West Adams
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championship, Mar. 1, 5 p.m. at TBA.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Academia Avance at #1 Valor
#5 Lakeview at #4 Maywood
#6 New West at #3 Triumph
#7 Animo Venice at #2 Aspire Ollin
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championship, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. at TBA.