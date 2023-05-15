High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Championships, Friday at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:15 p.m.) and Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. #4 Reseda at #1 Huntington Park #6 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Maywood

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. #16 Sotomayor at #13 South East #15 Panorama at #6 Bernstein

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. #5 Verdugo Hills at #1 Taft #3 Arleta at #2 Cleveland

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. #5 Garfield at #1 Chavez #6 South Gate at #2 San Fernando

SOFTBALL CITY OPEN DIVISION Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. #4 El Camino Real at #1 Granada Hills #3 Birmingham at #2 Carson

