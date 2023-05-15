High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Birmingham at #2 Carson
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Monday
Chavez 6, Los Angeles Roosevelt 2
Garfield 6, Port of Los Angeles 1
South Gate 9, Los Angeles Marshall 7
San Fernando 3, Legacy 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#5 Garfield at #1 Chavez
#6 South Gate at #2 San Fernando
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Monday
Taft 2, Lincoln 1
Verdugo Hills 13, Los Angeles Wilson 3
Arleta 12, Harbor Teacher 1
Cleveland 15, King/Drew 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#5 Verdugo Hills at #1 Taft
#3 Arleta at #2 Cleveland
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Monday
Sotomayor 5, Camino Nuevo 4
South East 6, Alliance Smidt Tech 2
Bernstein 14, Rancho Dominguez 13
Panorama 28, Animo South Los Angeles 13
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Sotomayor at #13 South East
#15 Panorama at #6 Bernstein
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Monday
Huntington Park 12, Alliance Bloomfield 2
Reseda 20, Annenberg 4
Sun Valley Magnet 18, Grant 14
Maywood 19, Animo Venice 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Reseda at #1 Huntington Park
#6 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Maywood
NOTES: Championships, Friday at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:15 p.m.) and Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.