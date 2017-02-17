Girls' basketball: Double forfeit for South Gate-Animo South L.A. playoff game

Because of two incidents that occurred in the South Gate-Animo South Los Angeles girls' basketball playoff game, the City Section has ruled the game a double forfeit.

King-Drew will advance to the Division II semifinals.

According to the City Section, both teams' benches emptied during a first-half incident. The game resumed and another incident occurred, causing the officials to halt the game with South Gate leading, 51-22.

The game was declared a double forfeit. South Gate was seeded No.4 in the division.

