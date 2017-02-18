Girls' basketball: Harvard-Westlake defeats Mater Dei in Open Division playoff game

The Southern Section Open Division girls' basketball tournament began on Saturday with some big games, and Harvard-Westlake and Mater Dei battled to the final second.

Harvard-Westlake emerged with a 59-58 victory.

Jayda Ruffus-Milner connected on the go-ahead basket, and the Wolverines wouldn't let the Monarchs get off a potential game-winning basket. Jayla Ruffus-Milner finished with 22 points and Jayda had 11 points, along with Melanie Hirsch.

Troy knocked off Mission League champion Alemany, 57-50.

Etiwanda defeated Long Beach Millikan, 63-42.

Top-seeded Long Beach Poly defeated Brea Olinda, 61-33.

Sierra Canon defeated Chaminade, 79-47.

Lakeside knocked off Windward, 53-45, despite 15 points from Charisma Osborne.

