Girls' basketball: Southern Section quarterfinal scores and semifinal pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Championship semifinals, Saturday
Long Beach Poly 67, Troy 53
Harvard-Westlake 60, Etiwanda 49
Consolation quarterfinals, Saturday
Brea Olinda 44, Gardena Serra 42
Alemany 58, Lakeside 53
Windward 67, Sierra Canyon 55
Ventura 55, Fairmont Prep 35
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Alemany at Brea Olinda
Ventura at #3 Windward
Consolation final, Thursday at home site
DIVISION 1AA
Semifinals, Saturday
Canyon Country Canyon 62, St. Anthony 58
Valencia 56, Oaks Christian 34
DIVISION 1A
Semifinals, Saturday
Bishop Montgomery 63, King 47
Huntington Beach 42, Esperanza 29
DIVISION 2AA
Semifinals, Saturday
Rosary 58, JSerra 38
Camarillo 70, Rowland 55
DIVISION 2A
Semifinals, Saturday
Marlborough 50, Righetti 40
Leuzinger 55, Glendale 46
DIVISION 3AA
Semifinals, Saturday
Glendora 62, Oxnard Pacifica 52
Thousand Oaks 50, Bishop Amat 38
DIVISION 3A
Semifinals, Saturday
Los Osos 56, Viewpoint 46
Lancaster 53, La Salle 47
DIVISION 4AA
Semifinals, Saturday
Village Christian 67, Pasadena 53
Cerritos Valley Christian 40, Oxford Academy 36
DIVISION 4A
Semifinals, Saturday
Beverly Hills 50, Foothill Tech 47
Knight 47, Pomona 31
DIVISION 5AA
Semifinals, Saturday
Heritage Christian 62, Pilibos 28
Crean Lutheran 46, Westridge 40
DIVISION 5A
Semifinals, Saturday
Bell-Jeff 67, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 30
Chadwick 52, Sherman Indian 31
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Rolling Hills Prep 59, Linfield Christian 19
Grace Brethren 44, Carnegie 43
Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center (schedule tba)
Open Division: #1 Long Beach Poly vs. Harvard-Westlake
Division 1AA: #4 Canyon Country Canyon vs. Valencia
Division 1A: #4 Bishop Montgomery vs. #3 Huntington Beach
Division 2AA: #1 Rosary vs. #2 Camarillo
Division 2A: Marlborough vs. Leuzinger
Division 3AA: #1 Glendora vs. Thousand Oaks
Division 3A: #1 Los Osos vs. #3 Lancaster
Division 4AA: #1 Village Christian vs. #3 Cerritos Valley Christian
Division 4A: #4 Beverly Hills vs. #2 Knight
Division 5AA: #1 Heritage Christian vs. #3 Crean Lutheran
Division 5A: #1 Bell-Jeff vs. #2 Chadwick
Division 6: #1 Rolling Hills Prep vs. #2 Grace Brethren