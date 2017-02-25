Girls' basketball: Southern Section quarterfinal scores and semifinal pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Championship semifinals, Saturday

Long Beach Poly 67, Troy 53

Harvard-Westlake 60, Etiwanda 49

Consolation quarterfinals, Saturday

Brea Olinda 44, Gardena Serra 42

Alemany 58, Lakeside 53

Windward 67, Sierra Canyon 55

Ventura 55, Fairmont Prep 35

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Alemany at Brea Olinda

Ventura at #3 Windward

Consolation final, Thursday at home site

DIVISION 1AA

Semifinals, Saturday

Canyon Country Canyon 62, St. Anthony 58

Valencia 56, Oaks Christian 34

DIVISION 1A

Semifinals, Saturday

Bishop Montgomery 63, King 47

Huntington Beach 42, Esperanza 29

DIVISION 2AA

Semifinals, Saturday

Rosary 58, JSerra 38

Camarillo 70, Rowland 55

DIVISION 2A

Semifinals, Saturday

Marlborough 50, Righetti 40

Leuzinger 55, Glendale 46

DIVISION 3AA

Semifinals, Saturday

Glendora 62, Oxnard Pacifica 52

Thousand Oaks 50, Bishop Amat 38

DIVISION 3A

Semifinals, Saturday

Los Osos 56, Viewpoint 46

Lancaster 53, La Salle 47

DIVISION 4AA

Semifinals, Saturday

Village Christian 67, Pasadena 53

Cerritos Valley Christian 40, Oxford Academy 36

DIVISION 4A

Semifinals, Saturday

Beverly Hills 50, Foothill Tech 47

Knight 47, Pomona 31

DIVISION 5AA

Semifinals, Saturday

Heritage Christian 62, Pilibos 28

Crean Lutheran 46, Westridge 40

DIVISION 5A

Semifinals, Saturday

Bell-Jeff 67, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 30

Chadwick 52, Sherman Indian 31

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

Rolling Hills Prep 59, Linfield Christian 19

Grace Brethren 44, Carnegie 43

Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center (schedule tba)

Open Division: #1 Long Beach Poly vs. Harvard-Westlake

Division 1AA: #4 Canyon Country Canyon vs. Valencia

Division 1A: #4 Bishop Montgomery vs. #3 Huntington Beach

Division 2AA: #1 Rosary vs. #2 Camarillo

Division 2A: Marlborough vs. Leuzinger

Division 3AA: #1 Glendora vs. Thousand Oaks

Division 3A: #1 Los Osos vs. #3 Lancaster

Division 4AA: #1 Village Christian vs. #3 Cerritos Valley Christian

Division 4A: #4 Beverly Hills vs. #2 Knight

Division 5AA: #1 Heritage Christian vs. #3 Crean Lutheran

Division 5A: #1 Bell-Jeff vs. #2 Chadwick

Division 6: #1 Rolling Hills Prep vs. #2 Grace Brethren