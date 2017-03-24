Girls' basketball: Windward celebrates state Division I championship

Vanessa Nygaard, Windward's girls' basketball coach, isn't shy when she's happy. So Nygaard ran onto the court during the presentation of the CIF championship plaque and jumped into the arms of Athletic Director Tyrone Powell.

It was the culmination of a joyous moment for Nygaard. Windward won the state Division I girls' championship on Friday night, beating Sacramento McClatchy, 53-41, at the Golden 1 Center.

Leading the way was sophomore Charisma Osborne, who scored 26 points. She scored Windward's first 13 points. Sela Kay added 10 points.

Windward went on a 9-0 run in the second half to break the game open. It started with Osborne driving the length of court, dribbling behind her back and scoring on a driving layup while being fouled. She completed a three-point play. Then Kaiyah Corona scored on a three-point play and Sela added a three-point shot.

Nygaard has called Osborne the best player in the state, and she ends the 2017 season at the top of her game. Windward has produced many top players, and Osborne is the latest. This is the second state title for the Wildcats.

