Girls' volleyball: Nicole Deobler, Sarah Hagge lead Granada Hills past Chaminade

City Section Division I title favorite Granada Hills learned a little more about itself on Wednesday night after defeating Chaminade, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, in a nonleague girls' volleyball match.

Chaminade has victories over Granada Hills' West Valley League rivals, El Camino Real and Chatsworth.

The Highlanders came out hot and were ready when Chaminade tried to make a comeback.

Nicole Deobler finished with 19 kills and Sarah Hagge had 17 kills and 20 assists.

"Chaminade is a quality team," Coach Tom Harp said. "It gives us an indication where we are right now."

