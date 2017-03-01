Softball standout Lisa Fernandez selected to National High School Hall of Fame

Lisa Fernandez, who was a standout pitcher at Lakewood St. Joseph before moving on to UCLA, has beenn selected to the National High School Hall of Fame.

She will be inducted on July 2 in Rhode Island.

In four years at St. Joseph from 1986-89, her earned-run average was 0.07. She recorded 37 no-hitters and 12 perfect games. She won 80 games, 69 by shutouts. She went on to become a four-time All-American at UCLA and won two NCAA championships.

She was the first softball player to win the Honda-Broderick Cup. She's now an assistant softball coach at UCLA.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter