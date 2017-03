L.A. Cathedral freshmen Anthony Johnson and Everett Stewart competed at the New Balance National Indoor meet this past weekend at The Amory in New York City and showed off their speed against freshmen competition.

Stewart had a 400-meter time of 50.30 and finished second. Johnson finished fifth in the 60 in 7.20.

Both will try to excel outdoor at the varsity level.

