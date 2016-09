Harvard-Westlake and Santa Ana Mater Dei resumed their rivalry in water polo on Saturday in the championship game of the Elite 8 tournament at Harvard-Westlake.

The Wolverines received balanced scoring to defeat the Monarchs, 15-8.

Evan Rosenfeld, Alex Bucur, Alec Mendelsohn and Felix Brozyna-Vilm each scored three goals for Harvard-Westlake.

