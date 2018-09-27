Injury to Corey Perry creates an opportunity for Ducks' younger players to shine

Troy Terry, a fifth-round pick in 2015 who played three seasons at the University of Denver and represented the U.S. at the Pyeongchang Olympics, has held a prime spot on the right side with Rickard Rakell and Ryan Getzlaf. Kiefer Sherwood, the recipient of rare praise from coach Randy Carlyle, undoubtedly won points when he got into a tussle Wednesday night with Kings forward Drake Rymsha. “Our youth has had success on the offensive side at lower levels and hopefully they can transition and continue to grow their game at the NHL level and continue to provide offense, and that’s really what we’re most encouraged by,” Carlyle said. “These players are stepping in and showing us they were worthy of where they were selected.”