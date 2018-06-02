It was a long time coming, but Brooks Orpik's first goal in 220 games was a winner for Capitals

"Brooksie's so important to our group. The players know it. He's really played his best this spring,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said Friday after the Capitals practiced in advance of Game 3 on Saturday at Capital One Arena. “It kind of defies logic with his age, but I don't think we're surprised by it with what a professional he is. And what a competitor. The guy is just all heart, and boy, nice to see him get rewarded with a big goal the other night. He's been a rock for us.”