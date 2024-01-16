Struggling Ducks are shut out by Darcy Kuemper and Washington

Ducks center Mason McTavish the post as he is checked by Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary in the second period.

Ethan Bear scored his first NHL goal in almost a year, Darcy Kuemper stopped all 24 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals beat the Ducks 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Bear’s goal with 37.8 seconds left in the first period came in his ninth game with the Capitals after signing with them in December. The defenseman, who spent the summer and fall rehabbing from shoulder surgery, last scored Jan. 15, 2023.

Kuemper’s shutout is his first this season and 31st of his 12-year career. He didn’t have a lot of action early, as the Ducks had just three shots in a sleepy first that featured a spirited fight between a couple of 6-foot-5 combatants: Anaheim’s Ross Johnston and Washington’s Joel Edmundson.

Wearing a full face shield to protect his broken nose, Tom Wilson sealed Washington’s third win in five games with an empty-net goal with 57.6 seconds remaining. The Capitals are staying afloat despite being without captain Alex Ovechkin, who has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury.

John Gibson made 26 saves in net for the young, rebuilding Ducks, who have lost eight of 10. Gibson got the start on back-to-back days after playing Monday in an overtime win at Florida.

Anaheim’s Radko Gudas missed the game with injury, 30 hours after his return to Florida. Gudas helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final last season before signing with the Ducks as a free agent.

Up next

The Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night in the last of six games on the road.