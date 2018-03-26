What we learned last week in the NHL: As great as Connor McDavid is, he's not MVP this season

He shouldn't be voted the most valuable player. The Edmonton center took the scoring lead last week with 99 points, boosted by a five-goal, 10-point surge in his last four games, and he's all but sure to win his second straight scoring title. But the Oilers have been well out of the playoffs for months and aren't playing high-pressure games. There's no rule stipulating the MVP (Hart Trophy) must go to a player whose team qualifies for postseason play but it's tough to justify giving it to McDavid over players who are carrying their teams to playoff berths, like Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin, New Jersey's Taylor Hall, Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler and — maybe — Kings center Anze Kopitar. It's not McDavid's fault the Oilers will miss out, but his late scoring feats won't change a dismal season for Edmonton. Those other candidates are changing the course of the season for their respective teams.