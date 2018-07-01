John Tavares goes home to Toronto as NHL begins free-agency period

The Tavares news was the talk of the league. The Islanders, who missed the playoffs the past two seasons, had recently revamped their front office by hiring Lou Lamoriello to oversee hockey operations and firing general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight, necessary changes that also were efforts to show Tavares they would soon be on a more successful track. They will split this season between hockey-unfriendly Barclays Center in Brooklyn and their old home, now known as NYCB Live, until their prospective new arena near Belmont race track is built. Losing Tavares, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009, will be a setback but Lamoriello is known for his shrewd judgment and with a new arena expected to open 2021 the Islanders have incentive to build a strong team in their new home.