Gabriel Vilardi’s debut with Kings on hold amid injury

It’s the latest setback for Vilardi, 19, a talented forward saddled with a back injury since he was drafted 11th in 2017. He was cleared to play for his junior team at the beginning of 2018 and skated in his first Kings development camp this summer. Vilardi was held out of the World Junior Summer Showcase because of back pains that were believed to be minor, but Blake said Vilardi’s back is “definitely a concern.”