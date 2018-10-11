Game against Canadiens brings back childhood memories for Kings rookie Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Anderson-Dolan, 19, will make his debut in this building when the Kings play the Canadiens. It will be his second NHL game, and the stage can’t be much bigger. Not only is it the Canadiens’ home opener, but there is a pre-game ceremony honoring members of the 1993 Stanley Cup-winning team, which, of course, ended a magical run by Wayne Gretzky and the Kings in a five-game series win.