Kings honor Bob Miller, rally to beat Blackhawks, 3-2

The Kings pulled out a rousing victory for longtime broadcaster Bob Miller in the final home game of his Hall of Fame career, as Drew Doughty scored 27 seconds into overtime to give them a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday at Staples Center. Exciting though the finish was, the game had no playoff impact for the long-since eliminated Kings or for the West champion Blackhawks beyond giving Kings fans and Miller cause to cheer together one last time.

Kings forward Dustin Brown tied the score with 55 seconds left in the third period to prolong Miller’s final home game. Doughty, who has grown into a leadership role and has had to carry his young defense partners most of this season, provided the winner to leave the Kings’ home record this season at 23-16-2. They will finish the regular season on Sunday at Anaheim, another game that will have no impact on the standings because the Ducks have clinched a playoff spot. Miller, 78, will complete his broadcast career with that game.

Chicago, which played most of its regulars, scored the game’s first goal at 6:25 of the first period, after Duncan Keith kept the puck in at the point and passed it to Nick Schmaltz. He passed to Jonathan Toews, who came out from behind the net to fling a shot from the right circle that goaltender Jonathan Quick got a piece of but couldn’t stop.

The Kings (39-35-7) pulled even during a power play, at 4:52 of the third period. Tyler Toffoli, who has had a disappointing season, scored his 16th goal, set up by Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter. But Artemi Panarin gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 13:53 of the third period, set up by Patrick Kane and Keith, after a giveaway by Brown.

The game figured to be the last Kings home contest for several players on the roster. Management must make some improvements this summer in order to be competitive in the Pacific Division as well as in a league that increasingly demands more speed and skill than the Kings mustered this season.

The theme of the day, though, was to thank Miller for his 44 years as the team’s voice. Miller recently announced his retirement after suffering his second stroke in a little over a year, a period in which he also underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

Through good times and bad, Miller’s descriptions drew listeners and viewers into the games in a way few broadcasters can do. During warmups on Saturday, Kings players wore jerseys with the name BOB and the number 44 on the back. In addition, the words “Thank You Bob” — with a microphone replacing the O in his name — were painted onto the ice behind each net.

In another thoughtful and effective touch, taped tributes to Miller were played throughout the game on the video board that hangs over center ice at Staples Center. Among those who praised Miller were Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully — who is only a few months into his own retirement after 67 seasons in the Dodgers’ broadcast booth — all-time NHL scoring leader Wayne Gretzky, many current and former Kings, celebrities Pat Sajak, Eric Stonestreet and Cuba Gooding Jr., and several of Miller’s broadcast colleagues. “God bless, Bob,” Scully said, triggering loud applause from the crowd.

Miller will be honored again on Sunday by the Ducks.

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen