Kings top Canucks in exhibition win

Vinni Lettieri scored at 3:53 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over New Jersey. ... In Philadelphia, Lee Stempniak had a goal and two assists, leading the Bruins past the Flyers 4-3. ... In Toronto, Xavier Ouellet and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as Montreal dealt Toronto its first loss, 5-1. ... In Dallas, Jamie Benn scored two goals to lead Dallas over Minnesota 5-3. ... In Calgary, Nikolaj Ehlers’ second goal came in overtime and was the winner for Winnipeg, 5-4. ... In Las Vegas, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves to help the Avalanche withstand a rally and win 5-3.