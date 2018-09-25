Kings top Canucks in exhibition win

Jonathan Quick made 28 saves as the Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1, in an exhibition on Monday night in Salt Lake City.
Tyler Toffoli scored twice. Anze Kopitar and Dion Phaneuf had third-period goals.
Theodore signs
Defenseman Shea Theodore ended his holdout, agreeing to a seven-year contract with Vegas. His deal runs through the 2024-25 season and has an average annual value of $5.2 million.
Other exhibitions
Vinni Lettieri scored at 3:53 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over New Jersey. ... In Philadelphia, Lee Stempniak had a goal and two assists, leading the Bruins past the Flyers 4-3. ... In Toronto, Xavier Ouellet and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as Montreal dealt Toronto its first loss, 5-1. ... In Dallas, Jamie Benn scored two goals to lead Dallas over Minnesota 5-3. ... In Calgary, Nikolaj Ehlers’ second goal came in overtime and was the winner for Winnipeg, 5-4. ... In Las Vegas, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves to help the Avalanche withstand a rally and win 5-3.
Etc.
The Kings’ Peter Budaj cleared waivers and was assigned to Ontario. Jacob Moverare has been loaned to Frolunda in Sweden. — Curtis Zupke