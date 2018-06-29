Drew Doughty agrees to eight-year contract extension with Kings

Drew Doughty and the Kings have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
The contract, worth about $11 million annually, will lock up the franchise cornerstone defenseman through the 2026-27 season and cross off the most important item on the Kings’ offseason plans.
“Drew Doughty is one of the best defensemen in the world and we are obviously excited to have reached this point in the process in which he has committed to the Kings long-term,” general manager Rob Blake said in a release.
“This is great news for our organization and our fans and we will comment further once the contract has been signed and formally announced.”
Doughty, 28, has one year remaining on his current contract that pays $7 million annually. He publicly sought an increase and cited the $9-million salary of Nashville Predators’ P.K. Subban as a starting point.
There was speculation early last season that Doughty might explore free agency. He suggested so in the fall if the Kings didn’t get back to their playoff success, but Blake targeted Doughty as a priority and Doughty is believed to have wanted to sign while keeping the Kings competitive.
Teammate Anze Kopitar said this month that he thought Doughty would stay.
“I know he likes L.A.,” Kopitar said. “As proud of a Canadian that he is, I truly believe he enjoys L.A., too.”
Doughty in 2016 joined Blake as the only Kings to win the Norris Trophy. He became a four-time finalist this season after he led the NHL in total ice time and ice time per game (26:50). He also set career highs in assists (50) and points (60).
“He’s the best at what he does,” goalie Jonathan Quick said. “I think the way he thinks the game is his biggest strength. His ability to make plays under pressure. It helps us get out of the zone, and every time he’s out there, he’s always helping his partner, helping me, helping the forwards.”