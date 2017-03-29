Kings' 4-1 win keeps alive slim playoff hopes while denying Flames a chance to clinch

Jarome Iginla scored his 100th game-winning goal, got an assist and drew blood in a fight against his longtime team, helping the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames, 4-1, in a brutal game Wednesday night.

The animosity stemmed from a game March 19, when Calgary rookie Matthew Tkachuk elbowed Kings defenseman Drew Doughty in the face. Tkachuk, a 19-year-old rookie, was suspended two games.

Kyle Clifford approached Tkachuk near center ice before the game, and players from both teams gathered to exchange words. Tkachuk fought Braydon McNabb in the first period and was dropped to the ice by an upper cut.

Iginla later fought Deryk Engelland, opening a cut on Engelland's forehead that left blood all over Iginla's white jersey.

With a clean sweater, Iginla scored late in the second period to put Los Angeles up 2-1. Trevor Lewis, Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter also scored for the Kings, who prevented the Flames from clinching a playoff spot.