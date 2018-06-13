Kings re-acquire goalie Peter Budaj in a trade with Tampa Bay

Budaj, 35, will likely play for the minor league Ontario Reign as Jack Campbell is still slotted as backup to Jonathan Quick. Budaj experienced a career renaissance with the Kings in 2016-17 when he won 27 games with seven shutouts and a 2.12 goals-against average. But former general manager Dean Lombardi traded him to Tampa Bay, with Erik Cernak and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, for Ben Bishop and a 2017 fifth-round draft pick.