Kings re-acquire goalie Peter Budaj in a trade with Tampa Bay

The Kings re-acquired veteran goalie Peter Budaj for depth forward Andy Andreoff in a minor trade Wednesday with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Budaj, 35, will likely play for the minor league Ontario Reign as Jack Campbell is still slotted as backup to Jonathan Quick. Budaj experienced a career renaissance with the Kings in 2016-17 when he won 27 games with seven shutouts and a 2.12 goals-against average. But former general manager Dean Lombardi traded him to Tampa Bay, with Erik Cernak and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, for Ben Bishop and a 2017 fifth-round draft pick.
Andreoff, 27, had 13 goals in 159 games with the Kings. He signed a two-year extension last summer.