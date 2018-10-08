For Kings' Jack Campbell, getting shot in goal is just the start

“I want to show with my actions and preparations and work ethic and the way I carry myself around the dressing room,” Budaj said. “I still battle and still compete. That’s the No. 1 thing for an athlete, to be hungry for competition and try to compete. I know my role and I’m going to have to [work hard] every day. It’s going to talk for itself. You don’t have to say words. You work hard.”