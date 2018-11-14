Kings trade Tanner Pearson to Penguins for Carl Hagelin

The trade rumors surrounding the Kings’ Tanner Pearson came to fruition Wednesday when the forward was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Carl Hagelin.
The move frees the Kings from Pearson’s salary of $3.75 million annually through the 2020-21 season. Hagelin is on the last season of a contract that pays $4 million, and Pittsburgh will retain 6.25% of his salary to even out the money, according to several reports.
It is otherwise a one-for-one deal of two wingers with modest statistics after previous productive seasons. Pearson was a member of the 2014 Stanley Cup-winning team who scored 39 goals the previous two seasons, but he has frequently been mentioned as a trade piece as his production dried up. He has one assist and a minus-9 rating in 17 games and carries a 30-game goal-scoring drought.
Hagelin has one goal and two assists in 16 games with Pittsburgh. He is known as a premier penalty killer with speed who won two Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016-17. The Ducks acquired him for those skills in 2015 but Hagelin ended up getting benched and was traded after 43 games.
“Our team is obviously not in a position that we are comfortable with in terms of how we are playing,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said in a news release. “This is a change to our lineup that gives us an additional amount of speed. With Carl Hagelin, his No.1 asset is speed and getting to holes, and we think he will play a big role on the penalty kill for us going forward.”