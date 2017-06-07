Kings keep Tyler Toffoli in the fold by signing him to three-year contract worth $4.6 million a year

The Kings secured a key piece of their present and their future by signing right wing Tyler Toffoli to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $4.6 million, the club announced Wednesday. Toffoli, 25, was to become a restricted free agent.

It’s a good deal at a reasonable price for the Kings, who last month signed left wing Tanner Pearson to a four-year, $15-million contract.

“Signing both Pearson and Toffoli was a top priority for us this summer,” general manager Rob Blake said. “Both are core players who will help us with leadership in the locker room and both can move forward with confidence knowing they will be here for years to come.”

Toffoli set career marks in goals (31) and points (58) in the 2015-16 season but was hampered by a knee injury last season and slumped to 16 goals and 34 points in 63 games, a key reason the goal-starved Kings missed the playoffs. He underwent what was described as a minor surgical procedure on his left knee after the season and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September.

As a rookie in the 2013-14 season, Toffoli contributed seven goals and 14 points to the Kings’ 26-game Stanley Cup championship run.

The Kings have three other restricted free agents — forwards Andy Andreoff and Nick Shore, and defenseman Kevin Gravel.

Blake is said to be considering other ways to boost the team’s scoring and has reportedly talked to the Buffalo Sabres about acquiring left wing Evander Kane, who scored 28 goals in 70 games last season. That has been a hot topic during the Stanley Cup Final.

