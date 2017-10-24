What we learned from the Kings' 3-2 loss at Toronto

The Kings will not go 81-0-1.

The best start in franchise history (6-0-1) ended, with some fumes, in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at Air Canada Centre. A matchup of two of the best teams in the NHL went down to the wire but, overall, the Kings chased the Leafs too much and couldn’t make up for it.

Here’s what we learned:

The first goal hurt the Kings

They’ve given up the first goal in five of eight games, and on Monday it negated a 17-shot opening period. The Kings were able to overcome that but it can’t be a trend if they want to maintain their success.

“You get down in the hockey game, you chase and it takes a lot of energy,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “Anytime you have to come from behind in a hockey game, especially on the road, it seems like it taxes your players a lot more than if it was tied.”

Adrian Kempe is growing

Remember the slow start to the season by Kempe and his line? That seems light-years away. He has four goals in three games by showing his skilled hands and accelerated skating through center ice.

It’s what the organization wants to see from the promising young center as he develops into a consistent NHL player that needs to be marked by opponents. Kempe might have been especially jazzed in the Air Canada Centre atmosphere but likes his evolution.

“I think I play with more confidence every game, and try to use my speed as much as possible and try to help the team to win,” Kempe said. “Our line played pretty well, like the team did tonight.”

The shackles are off Trevor Lewis

That might be going too far, but Lewis is taking advantage of the offensive freedom with a goal and four assists in his past three games.

He delivered a shorthanded breakaway goal on Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen to bring the Kings back to 3-2. Lewis has long been a plugger but, with three goals and three assists in eight games, it’s not a stretch to think he can expand offensively under Stevens.