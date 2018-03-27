What we learned from the Kings' 3-0 victory over Calgary on Monday

This was the Kings' first home game after a four-game trip, and according to hockey wisdom, it should have been a difficult challenge. It helped the Kings that injuries kept two of Calgary's top three scorers out of the lineup (Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk) and Johnny Gaudreau was on leave to be with his ailing father. But the Kings took advantage of their power plays and began shooting the puck more often after being credited with only eight shots in the first period. Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick faced only seven shots in the first period, eight in the second and eight in the third, but he did his part in earning his 49th career shutout. "It was an effort from every guy. I thought we checked really hard," Phaneuf said after his first multi-point game with the Kings. "Quickie was incredible in the net for us like he consistently is, so it's a good team win. It feels good coming back after a long trip."