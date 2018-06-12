Super regionals: Clemens leads Texas in return to College World Series

Kody Clemens and DJ Petrinsky hit home runs, Matteo Bocchi was effective in a rare appearance as a starting pitcher, and Texas defeated Tennessee Tech 5-2 Monday for a spot in the College World Series.
Host Texas (42-21), under second-year coach David Pierce, returns to the CWS for the first time since 2014.
Clemens, drafted recently in the third round by the Detroit Tigers, hit his 24th home run of the season — one fewer than national leader Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State. Clemens has 11 home runs in his last 15 games.
The matchup of starting pitchers seemed to favor Tennessee Tech. But left-hander Alex Hursey (8-5), the No. 3 starter for Tech (53-12), lasted just three innings, allowing four runs.
Bocchi (4-1) made only his fourth start of the season for Texas and allowed one run in a season-high five innings.
Texas Tech 6, Duke 2: Gabe Holt, Michael Davis and Brian Klein all homered for Texas Tech, which is going to the CWS for the third time in five seasons after beating Duke in Lubbock, Texas.
The Red Raiders (44-18) went ahead to stay when Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie in the deciding game of the best-of-three serrries.
Jimmy Herron had three hits and both RBIs for Duke (45-18).
Ty Harpenau (7-2) allowed one run while working three innings in relief for Texas Tech, striking out three and walking one. Dylan Dusek took over with a runner on and no outs in the ninth and finished for his first save.
Arkansas 14, South Carolina 4: Eric Cole had three hits, a home run and scored five runs to help No. 5 national seed Arkansas advance to the CWS in the deciding game in Fayetteville, Ark.
The trip to Omaha is the first since 2015 for the Razorbacks (44-19), and it’s their fifth in the last 16 seasons under coach Dave Van Horn.
Cole had a pair of RBIs for Arkansas, and Luke Bonfield added three hits and four RBIs. The Razorbacks scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Carson Shaddy.
Barrett Loseke (3-2) earned the win for Arkansas while allowing one run in 21/3 innings of relief of starter Isaiah Campbell, who struck out five in four innings.
Jacob Olson had a pair of home runs for the Gamecocks (37-26), who were trying to return to the CWS for the first time since 2012.
Florida 3, Auburn 2 (11): Austin Langworthy’s home run off Steven Williams’ glove in the 11th inning gave overall top seed Florida the win in the deciding game of their super regional, sending the defending national champion Gators to the College World Series for the fourth consecutive year.
Langworthy lined a pitch off freshman All-American closer Cody Greenhill (6-3) to the wall. Williams had a bead on it, but it bounced off his glove and over the fence. It was Langworthy’s fourth homer of the season and second in the best-of-three series.
Williams dropped to the ground in disbelief as Florida players rushed the field and waited for Langworthy to touch home plate before mobbing him. The entire Auburn team walk to right field to console Williams.
The Gators (47-19) advance to play Texas Tech in Omaha, Neb., later this week. Florida is headed there for the seventh time in the last nine years. Auburn (43-23) was trying to get to the CWS for the first time since 1997.