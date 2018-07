Need a quarterback for your college team? A California high school is a good place to find one

Kyle Allen, the only five-star passer in the class of 2014, is a recent example. He had all the attributes — 6 feet 3, 200 pounds, a completion percentage of nearly 70% and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of nearly 3 to 1 his senior year. He enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to Houston when he couldn’t keep the starting job and got benched by the Cougar He went undrafted in April and signed a free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.