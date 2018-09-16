Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Gennady Golovkin. (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)

Canelo Alvarez redeemed his name, reputation and ability Saturday night, rising to the criticism, pressure and experience of his bitter rival Gennady Golovkin to take away his two middleweight belts by majority decision.

Alvarez, drawing on his youth and passion to erase the stain of a positive drug test earlier this year, turned in an impassioned showing to pile up rounds in the middle of the fight, and then survived as Golovkin raged back down the stretch.

“I’m a great fighter and I showed it tonight,” Alvarez said. “I showed my victory with facts. He was the one who was backing up. I feel satisfied … it was a clear victory.”